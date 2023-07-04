The Secretary General of the United Nations says in the past, weapons trafficking was seen "as a kind of a sub product of drug trafficking, but unfortunately, we are witnessing that arms trafficking" is "becoming a problem in itself."
He said while the world must not forget climate change, trafficking of illegal guns and ammunition "must be the full priority for the international community."
The U.N. Secretary General was responding to a question from our Political Editor Juhel Browne during a media conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Monday.