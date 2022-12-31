Now the Windies did not end the year on a high in test cricket after losing to Australia in both test matches. In total they closed the year with three wins and two draws in seven test matches. Former West Indies batsman Philo Wallace speaking on the Mason and Guest Show said he is hoping the team gets in the winner's column more often for the new year under new management.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Now the Windies did not end the year on a high in test cricket after losing to Australia in …
As the world is experiencing some deja vu with the US and the UK moving to impose Covid trav…
It's official. The country's murder toll reaches a record 600, one day before the end of the…
The recent announcement by the Regulated Industries Commission of impending electricity rate…
The national community continues to extend condolences to the family of veteran calypsonian,…
Ever heard of a sport called road tennis... Well, our Caribbean neighbors Barbados are known…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 600 Murders Recorded
- Mixed Reactions To Impending Rate Hike
- Economy On The Slopes
- Road Tennis Feature
- Derek Chin Wants Forward Thinking
- A Tribute To The Black Man
- Landslip, Repairing Home Breaking
- Man Killed Crossing Road. 90 Road Deaths
- Jereem Richards Is TV6's Sport Personality
- R.I.C. Gives Preview Of New T&TEC Rates