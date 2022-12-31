Now the Windies did not end the year on a high in test cricket after losing to Australia in both test matches. In total they closed the year with three wins and two draws in seven test matches. Former West Indies batsman Philo Wallace speaking on the Mason and Guest Show said he is hoping the team gets in the winner's column more often for the new year under new management.

