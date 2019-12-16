The Central Bank is yet to clarify what provisions are in place for foreigners who hold cotton based TT one hundred dollar notes outside of T&T.
This comes in light of reports received by TV6 from viewers abroad that banks in the united states and United Kingdom are not accepting the soon to be demonetized cotton based notes.
Speaking with TV6, these viewers say the three month extension does not apply to people like them who live abroad and it isn't economical to purchase a ticket to come to T&T to redeem their one thousand dollars worth of paper notes in hand.
They tell us when they approached Lloyds Bank and other bureau de change, their cotton based notes were refused.
When contacted, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West told TV6 that as a general rule, foreign banks haven't traditionally accepted TT currency so it isn't an issue created by demonetization. She suggested we approach the Central Bank with our queries, but up until news time the bank did not respond to our query about provision for holders of T&T dollars outside of T&T.
The Central Bank also did not tell us when examples of special circumstances for the three month extension would be published - as promised in its public advisory last Friday.