Founder of the Nationwide Organization of We the People Kirk Waithe is calling on government to implement a national food security policy immediately. Speaking on the TV6's morning edition, Waithe says it is critical that the government begin the process of increasing food production with special emphasis on short crops and animal protein since no one knows how long thisCOVD-19 pandemic will last. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados.

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

Director of the Pan American Health Organization Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, says social distancing is the main tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Call

House Call

As we continue our focus on COVID-19, Dr Skyler Lewis gives us some tips on the use of Mask in our House Call segment.