Opposition Senator Wade Mark raised questions in the Senate today about a housing project linked to one Cabinet member and a measure with regard to increasing the exemption on stamp duties in Budget 2021. The Senator also claimed another measure is aimed to only benefit a German company with a local business partner. The Finance Minister told the Senate it was those kind of inaccuracies and rhetoric that caused the UNC to lose two elections back to back. Juhel Browne has the details.

