Trinibad artiste Anthony Reyes, who goes by the stage name "Wacko Dan", became this country's 201st murder victim this morning, when two gunmen ran into a yard and shot him dead. The murder is said to be gang-related. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WACKO DAN KILLED

WACKO DAN KILLED

Trinibad artiste Anthony Reyes, who goes by the stage name "Wacko Dan", became this country'…

5TH TOBAGO MURDER

5TH TOBAGO MURDER

Another home invasion in Tobago resulting in a murder. The victim is 68 year old pensioner, …

FOSTER'S FORTUNE PT 3

FOSTER'S FORTUNE PT 3

There are several questionable transactions involving monies that were meant to be deposited…

C SECTION GONE WRONG ?

C SECTION GONE WRONG ?

A young mother has an infected open wound on her stomach days after undergoing an emergency …