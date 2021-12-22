" />

The Director General of the World Health Organisation says what he calls "blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong" the Covid 19 pandemic "by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage." He said this will give the "virus more opportunity to spread and mutate." The Director General says "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic." Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Gives Guidelines

CMO Gives Guidelines

It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine …

Pile Up Of Bodies

Pile Up Of Bodies

Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from …