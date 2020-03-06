Vulnerable groups call for more support

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is meant to co-ordinate and deliver essential social services to those in need. But according to representatives of a number of vulnerable groups in society, many persons are not getting the requisite level of support. A host of concerns and challenges were raised during today's Joint Select Committee hearing on Human Rights, Equality & Diversity.

Tensions and frustrations are building in Guyana as it is now four days after regional and general elections were held with no winner officially declared yet.

Talk it out, not fight it out, this is the mantra of the Community Mediation Services Division which was launched today whereby twenty five persons chosen from various communities took part in a workshop with an aim towards conflict resolution at the community level.