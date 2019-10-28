As the local season continued this weekend at the Central Indoor Regional Sporting Facility. The top female club Glamorgan were victorious over Big Sepos while Technocrats defeated Central Warriors to also maintain their top ranking in Group B. Here's the action.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Diego Martin family is living in fear after details of a robbery at their home, have gone viral on social media.
As the local season continued this weekend at the Central Indoor Regional Sporting Facility.
Trinidad and Tobago Under 14 footballers continued their winning ways yesterday in the Caribbean Football Union Under 14 Challenge Series.
Tonight's Busi Buddy is 8-year-old Danae White, of Signal Hill Tobago. Danae is a student of the Signal Hill Government Primary School.