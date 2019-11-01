Are you over six feet tall and like the idea of playing volleyball? Well the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation is looking for you. At present organizers say T&T is being edged out by international opponents simply because they have physically bigger athletes. As a result they are on the search for taller players as they make the transition towards becoming more competitive on the international stage.

AG responds to Darryl Smith Report

AG responds to Darryl Smith Report

The report of the Committee tasked to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment by Former Minister of Sport Daryl Smith was thrown out on the grounds of "Maxwellisation" Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Trade Minister Speaks

Trade Minister Speaks

Great consumer rights for the people of Tobago, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Friday, between the Consumer Affairs Division of Trinidad, and the Consumer Affairs Unit of Tobago. 

Toco Says School before Port

Toco Says School before Port

The People of Toco say they're frustrated- they're saying: school before port. They took their demands to the foot of the Ministry of Education Tower on St Vincent Street.

TUCO Gala and Awards 2019

TUCO Gala and Awards 2019

As an art form that, some would say, has gone underappreciated, displays of appreciation for those who have dedicated their lives to keep kaiso alive, perhaps, ought not to be underplayed.