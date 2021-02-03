The Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago was established in 2001 to service vehicles owned by the State. It has been operating at a loss since then. At present, the amount on the books is over 90 million dollars. VMCOTT is in part blaming the Police Service.

It has resulted in the company contravening the law by withholding the statutory contributions made by some of its employees in what the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee calls an emergency situation. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

