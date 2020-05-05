A food card was denied to a woman who is visually impaired in Tobago. Barbara Bruce- Figaro of Lambeau Tobago, spoke with TV6 News about her concerns, the denying of this food card and matters affecting the membership in Tobago, was brought to the fore by the chairperson of the Tobago Affairs Committee, of the Blind Welfare Association. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the group, and has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Colin Murray on Ramdin Leaving TKR

Colin Murray on Ramdin Leaving TKR

Now that it's known that Ramdin is no longer a part of the TKR set up, local cricket analyst Colin Murray is some-what surprised saying the keeper/batsman was a vital member of the team, who is going to be missed.