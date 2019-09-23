Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan is patting himself on his back for what he sees as a victory. Despite Sunday's weather, he says he's happy with how well the rivers held up. Nneka Parsanlal has more.
Nneka Parsanlal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Unhealthy eating practices contribute to the development of a large number of non-communicable diseases such as, diabetes, heart attack and high blood pressure.
The Cabinet's decision to select a company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union as the preferred bidder for what was the Petrotrin oil refinery was the only decision that could have been made according to three former Petrotrin employees.
Now that the World Champions for men are over, the focus is now being placed on the women.
As Government congratulates itself on flood mitigation with the passage of Tropical Storm Karen...