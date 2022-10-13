The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited will be discontinuing its airline contract with Virgin Atlantic for airlift between Tobago and the UK.
In a statement, the agency said, this is the result of a strategic review and realignment of the Agency's investment in airlift for the destination. This was reconfirmed by President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James, who said, the decision should have been done a long time ago, as out of over three hundred seats, the loads coming to Tobago were very low.