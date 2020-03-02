Vincent Nelson Sentenced

Fines totaling $2.25 million have been imposed on British Queen's Counsel Vincent Nelson on two corruption charges, stemming from an alleged conspiracy involving former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen. Here's more in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fines totaling $2.25 million have been imposed on British Queen's Counsel Vincent Nelson on two corruption charges...
The polls have closed in Guyana as it held general and regional elections on Monday.
Former national cycling coach Erin Hartwell was a failure who, instead of supporting the riders in a time of need, instead abandoned them.