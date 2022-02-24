Pleasant Cove is the first completed villa at Tobago Plantations in over eight years.

This $7 million dollar British Colonial styled villa is set on half an acre of land, has a panoramic , unrestricted view of the Atlantic Ocean and is steps away from the golf course.

Property manager Dee York, told TV6 she is hopeful this villa can add to the reopening of the Tobago economy, and the bolstering of Tobago's tourism thrust. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams was taken on a tour of the newly built villa. Here's what she saw.

WHAT IS HINDERING BODYBUILDING

Turning our attention to bodybuilding, which is another sport on the brink of returning.

There's one local bodybuilding coach who believes though that the sport is even more challenging now considering the financial limitations placed on athletes. He's none other than former national champion Kelvin Daniel.

VILLA TOURISM

SINGLE MOM SEEKS HELP TO SAVE HOME

A Barrackpore single mother is pleading with the public to give whatever they can to help her save her home.

Threatened by a landslip, the woman says she's tried every public agency to get assistance without success.

SCARBOROUGH REDEVELOPMENT

Wednesday marked the first phase of consultation, with respect to Scarborough's redevelopment and the construction of international port facilities.

CARIFTA CHALLENGES FOR THE UNVACCINATED

It’s a rock and hard place for T&T Junior athletes who are being forced to make a tough decision.

This comes as reports are surfacing that the Governments return to sport policy is reportedly polarising the track and field community as unvaccinated athletes are being barred from competing to earn a place on the Carifta Games team.