VILLA TOURISM

Pleasant Cove is the first completed villa at Tobago Plantations in over eight years.
This $7 million dollar British Colonial styled villa is set on half an acre of land, has a panoramic , unrestricted view of the Atlantic Ocean and is steps away from the golf course.
Property manager Dee York, told TV6 she is hopeful this villa can add to the reopening of the Tobago economy, and the bolstering of Tobago's tourism thrust. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams was taken on a tour of the newly built villa. Here's what she saw.