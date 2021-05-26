Vigils For Andrea VS Easter: MOH Gives The Stats

There has been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple days sparked by statements from the Prime Minister Rowley who accused the Opposition of paying for transportation and encouraging the public to gather for vigils ...amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This, against the backdrop of a spike in COVID cases which the United National Congress blames on Easter activities.
Well, the Ministry of Health has provided a breakdown of data week by week, pointing to a snowball effect.
Here's Alicia Boucher with that report.