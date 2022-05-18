TV6 has been sent video showing a child being abused at an undisclosed Children's Home in Trinidad. We forwarded the critical evidence to the Children's Authority, the Police and the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs... and it has been confirmed that the incident occurred at one of our local facilities. Our reporter Rynessa Cutting has more on this report but we want to caution you that the images might be distressing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KELVON MORRIS ON CRIME

KELVON MORRIS ON CRIME

Crime should not be politicised. This fromTHA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris who says he inte…