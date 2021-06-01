Venezuelans Flouting Curfew?

Opposition MP Damian Lyder is asking Government if Venezuelans reportedly seen traversing T&T's waters during curfew hours are in breach of such regulations. We share with you video of such vessels allegedly captured over the long holiday weekend.

A Physical Education Record

Well it's not often you hear about these occurrences, but for the first time in the history of the CAPE Exam.. one teacher's class was able to secure the top 10 spots in one particular subject.

Opposition MP Damian Lyder is asking Government if Venezuelans reportedly seen traversing T&T's waters during curfew hours are in breach of such regulations. We share with you video of such vessels allegedly captured over the long holiday weekend.

The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, has seen the second highest number of curfew breaches in the country. 

Drivers and other passers-by had to take cover today, in Port of Spain.

As, gunmen began offloading bullets on a convoy of cars.

Also, over 50 more people have been arrested for breach of curfew.

The Man charged with chairing a committee to review the Primary school Curriculum comes under fire for saying SEA is a racial racket and a scam which left black children excluded from the best schools. 