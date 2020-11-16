A video goes viral, reportedly of Venezuelan nationals fleeing police in Moruga. Venezuelans denounce police treatment of their nationals while Commissioner Griffith says resisting arrest will not be tolerated. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

TTUTA Slams Scholarship Cuts

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today slamming government's changes to the GATE and National Scholarship Programmes.