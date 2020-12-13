The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is currently involved in a joint search effort with Venezuelan authorities, as the search continues for several Venezuelan nationals who went missing at sea... but there are conflicting reports of what transpired at sea. The Coast Guard is denying claims that they had intercepted and returned any vessel from Venezuela over the last few days... however Venezuelan activist Yesena Gonzales and opposition officials there, tell a different story. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Venezuelans Drown At Sea; Several Still Missing
Rynessa Cutting
