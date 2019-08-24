Venezuelan Professor Dies In RTA

A University Professor who fled Venezuela for a better life, has died in a car crash in South Trinidad and another man remains warded at hospital in critical condition. The accident took place on the south bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Friday night. Here's more.

