A Venezuelan father is pleading for help to save the life of his 13 year-old son.
The child was diagnosed with leukemia at the San Fernando General Hospital just over a week ago.
His father tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that the boy is undergoing blood transfusions to keep him stable, but if he doesn't receive the necessary treatment within weeks, he will die.
However, he says because they are migrants they are not getting the treatment at the hospital and now have to seek the public's help to raise the necessary funds.