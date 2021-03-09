The re-registration process for Venezuelan Nationals which started on Monday and would see them getting a six month extension to stay and work in T&T appears to be going smoothly. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Ryan Bascombe visited one of the locations where the re-registration process is taking place and file this report.

