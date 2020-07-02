Charlotte Street is back to its old busy self once again as roadside vending has officially resumed. The Port of Spain City Corporation gave the greenlight amid strict rules for vendors and their customers. While some say they are doing their best to comply, they say there is a problem. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Vendors are back on Charlotte Street
- Alicia Boucher
Alicia Boucher
