After initially being barred from joining the rest of the Food Services Sector in Monday's reopening, dialogue today resulted in the green light

Man Dies In Home Invasion

39 year-old Everton "Blender" Charles has met his demise, following a home invasion in Iron Ridge, Belle Garden, Tobago.

Crime Wrap

Police chase ends in the arrest of a Nelson Street man; officers arrest a man for marijuana trafficking in Arima and seize a shotgun and ammunition in Arouca. More in tonight's Crime Wrap.

Food Industry Vaccinations

Mass vaccination for the food industry, took place on Friday at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. KFC, Royal Castle, and other establishments, were targeted.

More Positive Cases

More workers at the Scarborough General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.