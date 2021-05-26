World Environment Day is fast approaching on June 5th, and the Ministry of Planning and Development in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, continues to work to mitigate the impact of climate change, through a number of initiatives one of which will see electric car charging ports at the Queen's Park Savannah. Representatives of the Ministry joined us on the Morning Edition set today. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Vehicle Charging Stations Coming To QPS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There has been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple days sparked by statements from the Prime Minister Rowley who accused the Opposition of paying for transportation and encouraging the public to gather for vigils ...amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Environment Day is fast approaching on June 5th, and the Ministry of Planning and Development in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, continues to work to mitigate the impact of climate change...
Large restaurants providing prepared meals to supermarkets for sale is causing the Government some concern as it says this is adding to additional customer traffic at those supermarkets, as it wants less movement of people during the State of Emergency.
After a public to and fro between the North-Central RHA and medical staff over their rotation, a group of eleven senior doctors has penned a letter of concern to the Board.