Vedic Schools are calling on Government to remove one of its conditions for appointing a Principal.
Secretary of the Board at the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha which is in charge of 9 Vedic schools, Ravi Rambarran, says it is now mandated that a person must have 3 year- experience in Administration in order to get the job. However he believes that process is too lengthy and he wants adjustments made.
He sees the condition as egregious noting that the School Board has veto power but he would prefer the Ministry to remove the condition.