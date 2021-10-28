They've gone ahead of the curve and ensured that they are the first in Trinidad and Tobago to develop and launch a digital vaccine ID. VAXX PASS TT allows users to upload and store their vaccination information in a digital format, where establishments can then scan the person's pass to know their vaccination status. The local tech company says its latest offering will soon be available in stores, but they acknowledge, they have not had any approval from the MInistry of Health. Rynessa Cutting reports.
A security officer is dead.
He was shot and killed as bandits pounced on cigarette delivery van, in Valencia.
Another person, who was also shot in the robbery, is now hospitalised.
Boxing takes the first swipe....
And the bigman Nigel Paul has secured T&T's first win at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.
A parent of a student of Mason Hall Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The parent had visited the school. In light of this, the doors to the institution were shut today.
Up to news time it was yet to be ascertained if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was tested for COVID-19, in light of the positive status of a Senior Golf Services Coordinator who was accidentally hit by a golf cart the Prime Minister was seated in as the driver, last Friday.
As October, Breast Cancer Awareness month is almost at an end, ladies, it's no reason to be less vigilant.
Prevention and early detection are vital when it comes to surviving the disease.
iIlegal quarrying is not just contributing to the murders of human beings but it is also causing the killing of the environment says the nation's present top cop - Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.