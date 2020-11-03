Contrary to the name, there is no unity in the United National Congress. So says the lone contender in the battle for UNC leadership. Vasant Bharath joined us on the TV6 Morning Edition where he shared his plans for the party ahead of the December 6th internal elections.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grant Gets Her Grant

Grant Gets Her Grant

After the process was delayed, help has finally come from the National Commission for Self Help for a Diego Martin woman, who has been frustrated by a leaking roof.

Man Swept Away By Floods

Man Swept Away By Floods

The search is on for a missing man, who disappeared, after being swept away by rushing flood waters, in the Williamsville area.