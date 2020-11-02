Contrary to the name, there is no unity in the United National Congress. So says the lone contender in the battle for UNC leadership. Vasant Bharath joined us on the TV6 Morning Edition where he shared his plans for the party ahead of the December 6th internal elections.
Vasant: No unity in UNC
Rynessa Cutting
