Vasant Meeting

Having only signaled his intent to contest the leadership of the United National Congress, weeks ago, Vasant Bharath's Team "Unity is Strength" appears to be gaining traction with refused former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial and Former ODPM Chief Steven Ramroop mounting the virtual stage. Here's the story.

