The "Rowley Dictatorship" is a phrase used regularly by Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Well now, the tables have turned. Vasant Bharath is now referring to the party under its present leadership as a "dictatorship." Alicia Boucher has the details.

President of the First Divisional Fire Officers Association, David Thomas, is tonight telling TV6 NEWS, many fire officers in the country, are feeling frustrated and abandoned by the Ministry of National Security.

A Trinidad based company was chosen, to supply devices for Tobago's children, through the Division of Education.

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi sitting virtually with host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed sought to address several topics of concern ranging from prison reform, anti-gang legislation...