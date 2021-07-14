A significant day in the life of Trinidad and Tobago's health sector, is how Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, is describing the arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm Vaccines on Tuesday from China. Minister Deyalsingh spoke during the Ministry of Health's media conference, on Wednesday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

On the administrative side of things in local football, there's a new man in charge of the Eastern Counties Football Union.

While there is much debate on the actual unemployment figures in the country, Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie says numbers from his Ministry indicate that less than four thousand people were placed on the breadline due to COVID-19 in the formal sector.