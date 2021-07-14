A significant day in the life of Trinidad and Tobago's health sector, is how Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, is describing the arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm Vaccines on Tuesday from China. Minister Deyalsingh spoke during the Ministry of Health's media conference, on Wednesday. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Vaccine Victory
Elizabeth Williams
