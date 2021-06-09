Some seven thousand one hundred and sixty vaccines were administered across T&T on Wednesday, but for the thousands more who turned out only to be turned away, the day was nothing short of mayhem and disappointment evoking a public apology from the Minister of Health. Here's what our videographers Brandon Benoit and Kerry Patrick caught on camera as they roved vaccination sites cross country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Local energy execs talk 'Energy Transition' takes the spotlight in our Inside Business segment.
A woman is chased by gunmen, and then shot and killed.
And, two brothers have been charged with robbery with violence of their uncle.
"I accept full responsibility". Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh came to his ministry's news briefing today with his arms raised in submission, after thousands of persons converged on health facilities across the country, in response to government's vaccination call, and could not all be attended to.
Some seven thousand one hundred and sixty vaccines were administered across T&T on Wednesday, but for the thousands more who turned out only to be turned away, the day was nothing short of mayhem and disappointment evoking a public apology from the Minister of Health.
Over 558,000 people are benefitting from the National Insurance Board's services.
It was vaccination chaos across the country on Wednesday morning as thousands of people lined up outside the various vaccination centres.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 9th June 2021
- Opposition Leader: Rowley’s shambolic vaccination rollout, potential spreader event
- Alphabetical Order For Vaccines
- Vaccine Mayhem
- Beyond the Tape Monday 7th June 2021
- Vaccine Lines In South
- Crime Wrap
- Morning News Brief: 9th June, 2021
- Site At Divali Nagar To Be Used For More Vaccination
- Proposal For Inclusion Of Informal Workers In NIS