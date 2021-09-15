Mandatory COVID vaccination seems likely for Trinidad and Tobago. This from Geneticist Consultant Dr. Nicole Ramlachan, who says that given the low levels of persons getting vaccinated, it may be just a matter of time before private and public institutions take the next step.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Budget requests go on deaf ears. The words of chairman of the Tobago arm, of the Trinidad an…
The Trinidad and Tobago Health Ministry is joining health experts across the world in debunk…
It appears the sale of the Petrotrin refinery isn't the only thing hanging in the balance. T…
An entire home was pulled down in less than two hours by a landslip in Claxton Bay today.
After years of asking for better roads, residents of Windy Hill Arouca, can finally say thei…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- NEW COVID VACCINATION RULES FOR SOME US VISAS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th September 2021
- KAMLA: COURT WILL STRIKE DOWN PROPERTY TAX, TTRA
- CRIME WRAP
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 13th September 2021
- PUBLIC OFFICERS FOR REVENUE AUTHORITY ENFORCEMENT
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th September 2021
- 6 YEAR-OLD AUTHOR
- EXTRA DUTY RACKET
- HAIRCUTS FOR CHILDREN