Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not mandatory in this country but the Health Minister says the best response to the threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid 19 is for as many people as posssible to get vaccinated.
Juhel Browne reports
Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not mandatory in this country but the Health Minister says the best response to the threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid 19 is for as many people as posssible to get vaccinated.
Juhel Browne reports
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
COVID has brought the world together against a common enemy says the Commander of the United…
Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not mandatory in this country but the Health Minister s…
THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is today pleading with residents in Tobago to get vaccinate…
While some reports suggest that hotel occupancy in Tobago could be down by around 75 percent…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription