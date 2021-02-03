Any hopes of the pending distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago would mean Carnival as we know it this year, were dashed by the Prime Minister as he said "what we don't want to be a participant in is a Carnival of Coffins."

The Prime Minster said the focus should be on Carnival 2022 since by then either the COVID infection levels "would have dropped, the vaccination levels would have risen" so that this country is "in a state where congregation is not a problem."

Juhel Browne reports.

