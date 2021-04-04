While thousands are making the most of the long Easter weekend to relax away from the workplace, healthcare workers have been busy ensuring that come Tuesday Trinidad and Tobago will be ready to start the vaccination drive against COVID-19.
As of Sunday, a total of 47 persons were ticketed this weekend for not wearing their face masks in Tobago, this according to police some are still flouting the Covid 19 Regulations.
Arson is suspected in a million dollar fire in Tobago, which destroyed most of the Government Rest House at Rockly Vale just after midnight on Saturday.
Archbishop Jason Gordon is urging the nation to use the "weapons of love" to combat the evil of hatred, crime & violence that seem to be plaguing our country. He made the comments as he delivered a sermon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain.
The steady rise in COVID-19 cases did not deter beach goers from flocking to their favorite spots across the country.
Trinidad and Tobago-based cricket analyst Colin Murray has slammed the Antigua surface which saw the Test series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka ending in a draw.
One additional police officer attached to the Scarborough Police Station has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of officers testing positive in Tobago to two.