Over in Tobago, a less chaotic situation but a lot of clustering and lack of social distancing in some situations, at one health centre. Elizabeth Williams has been on the ground and has this report.
Vaccinations In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
"I accept full responsibility". Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh came to his ministry's news briefing today with his arms raised in submission, after thousands of persons converged on health facilities across the country, in response to government's vaccination call, and could not all be attended to.
Some seven thousand one hundred and sixty vaccines were administered across T&T on Wednesday, but for the thousands more who turned out only to be turned away, the day was nothing short of mayhem and disappointment evoking a public apology from the Minister of Health.
It was vaccination chaos across the country on Wednesday morning as thousands of people lined up outside the various vaccination centres.
