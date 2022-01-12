The vaccination status of all Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) workers, is being requested. This after TV6 was provided with a document labeled 'Vaccination 'status' that was sent out, to all heads of departments. This has been confirmed, by the acting ceo of the TRHA. More from Elizabeth Williams

