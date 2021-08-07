Meanwhile, Minister Deyalsingh is encouraging the rest of the population to take advantage of the free and easily accessible vaccination drives across the country. He described the current vaccination rate as abysmal, and not where the government had hoped to be at this stage. Starting Monday he says individuals will now have the choice of the existing Sinopharm shots, as well as the Canada-donated AstraZeneca vaccines.

