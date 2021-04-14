Phase two of T&T's vaccination programme starts on Saturday with Parliamentarians up for the jab. Meanwhile the interval between doses of the Astra Zenca Vaccine will have to be adjusted to accommodate the expiration date, but CMO Parasram says it will remain within WHO guidelines.
