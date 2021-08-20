Vaccination Day 2

Less students vaccinated today as according to the Division of Health only one hundred and seventy-six students were vaccinated at the Signal Hill Secondary School and fifty-three were inoculated at the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation school. Elizabeth Williams was there and has more in this report.

