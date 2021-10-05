Usually, text books are among the most important items for school. That hasn't changed but presently, what trumps all else for entry onto the school compounds are vaccination cards. Our cameras visited schools in West and East Trinidad for the first day of the physical reopening for the new academic year. Alicia Boucher files this report.
Vaccinated Children Return To School
Alicia Boucher
