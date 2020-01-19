UWI T20 Results

Drivers in and around Port of Spain may have noticed the absence of wreckers in and around the Capital City and many have been parking indiscriminately for the last few months but with the Carnival Season upon us and that will soon change.
Some PNM members who wished to vote today were unable to, as they were told their names were not on the list, there was no electoral ink at some polling stations and it's alleged some candidates were telling voters at polling stations who to vote for.
Commander Garvin Heerah , former head of the National Operations Centre gave his two cents on crime and criminal activity saying there is still much to be done to curb the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.