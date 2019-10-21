Well the UWI SPEC Half Marathon was not all about the top finishers, even though their sprinting prowess over the long distance is something to be amazed about. We share their responses on their success in the race and put a focus on the other aspects of the race that makes it interesting.
Well Sharon Warwick was a busy women this past weekend as All Sport Promotions in conjunction with Women's League Football hosted a 2-day skills workshop for girls ages 12 to 17 in Diego Martin.
With so many hair products on the market, one 10-year-old's dream, of making a difference in the haircare Industry, has become a reality.
Divali is now less than a week away, and preparations are well underway to celebrate Sundar Ratri, the Beautiful night, in style.
Despite NGC CNG promising South customers full restoration to CNG supply last week, the situation remained unchanged today.
No charges as yet for anyone involved in that major raid Monday morning in St. Ann's.
