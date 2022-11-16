Kareem Marcelle did himself, his family and community well, having been called to the bar earlier this week. But the young law graduate wouldn't be where he is today had it not been for the Makandal Daaga scholarship which adapted matriculation requirements to broaden access.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A 26-year-old hunter was seriously wounded in a shooting inside a forested area in Guayaguay…
In this episode of Morning Edition, many have expressed concern over the path of some of our…
Time to get the drinks, popcorn and other goodies out as you prepare to support your favouri…
champions St. Benedict's College will meet Presentation College San Fernando in the intercol…
A three year Barrackpore boy, Jalil, is being described as lucky to be alive as he was maule…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PARENTS TO PRESS CHARGES AFTER SCHOOL FIGHT
- KEISHA MARINA BOSTIC LAID TO REST
- TRINIS DIE IN LAS VEGAS CRASH
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 15th November 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 16th November 2022
- POLLY IS MI BATTING COACH
- WEBSOURCE BURGLED
- TODDLER MAULED BY DOG
- 22 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOMICIDES AS OF NOV 7TH
- Morning Edition: 16th November 2022