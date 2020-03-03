The UWI Vice-Chancellor is tonight giving an assurance that the institution is closely monitoring all regional students in China, in the wake of Covid-19.
It's going to be tough, but new TTFA president William Wallace plans to get the football association out of heavy debt in a couple of years.
The Ministry of Health is calling on all religious leaders to suspend any ritual that involves a handshake or touching until further notice.
T&T are fifth on the six-team table, they have injury concerns and their upcoming opponents Barbados are leading the standings.
She is retiring from the Equal Opportunity Tribunal where she was told she will be greatly missed...
