UWI Hosts Blood Drive

The Health Ministry is aiming to ramp up its blood donation campaign as it's way below target. Helping the initiative is The University of the West Indies which hosted its twenty-sixth blood donation drive this morning at the Mount Hope Blood Bank. Here's Sherlan Ramsubhag with that story.
